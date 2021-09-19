White rushed five times for 20 yards and a touchdown while catching all six of his targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 25-6 win over the Jets.

White split backfield duties with Damien Harris, who compiled 62 rushing yards and a touchdown. The veteran receiving back showed that he can still be a threat on the ground as well, waltzing into the end zone from seven yards out to give New England a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. White also ended up leading the team in receiving yards as rookie quarterback Mac Jones dinked and dunked to avoid mistakes. His usage as both a rusher and a receiver keeps White involved regardless of game script, and he's topped 60 scrimmage yards in both games heading into a Week 3 matchup with the Saints.