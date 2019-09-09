Patriots' James White: Gains 72 total yards
White carried the ball four times for 26 yards, also chipping in five receptions (seven targets) for 56 yards in Sunday's 33-3 win over the Steelers.
Sony Michel got the bulk of the rushing work (15 carries) as expected, leaving White to do most of his damage as a receiver. The 27-year-old should continue to serve the receiving back role for an offense that loves completing short passes to playmakers in space. White's skill set definitely lends itself better to PPR formats, making him flex-worthy in those formats against an inexperienced Dolphins defense next Sunday.
