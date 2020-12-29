White rushed four times for 14 yards and caught all three of his targets for 23 yards in Monday night's 38-9 loss to the Bills.

White's production wasn't anything special, but he at least ranked second among New England's tailbacks with seven touches, trailing only Sony Michel and his 10. Notably, though, J.J. Taylor gained 38 yards on his six carries, perhaps warranting more totes if Damien Harris (ankle) remains sidelined in Week 17 versus the Jets. In White's favor, however, could be the fact that Jarrett Stidham replaced Cam Newton at quarterback in the third quarter Monday. If Stidham were to start Sunday against New York, a more pass-centric offense could prefer White's skill set compared to his peers, perhaps boosting his value to close the campaign.