White rushed five times for 19 yards and caught six of nine targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Texans.

Rex Burkhead (knee) was carted off, per Darren Hartwell of Yahoo Sports, leaving White with a near monopoly on pass-catching duties out of the backfield as New England tried to climb out of a second-half hole. White set a new season best with 84 scrimmage yards while tying his season high in targets, and Burkhead's expected absence in Week 12 should leave White with a prominent role in passing situations against the Cardinals. Damien Harris and possibly Sony Michel (quad) should get most of the work on the ground, but neither can hold a candle to White's pass-catching ability.