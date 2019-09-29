Patriots' James White: Gobbles up checkdowns in return

White rushed once for one yard and caught eight of 10 targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bills.

White led the team in targets, catches and yards, as Tom Brady found himself checking down often with Buffalo's secondary blanketing New England's wide receivers. The running back is a strong PPR option thanks to his receiving ability out of the backfield, but White is rarely called upon to do much on the ground. After a collective dud here, the entire Patriots offense should be significantly better in Week 5 against the underwhelming Washington defense.