Patriots' James White: Hauls in five catches Sunday
White carried six times for 39 yards and added five catches on seven targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 43-40 win over the Chiefs.
White was on the field for 33 of a possible 78 snaps on offense Sunday. Meanwhile, Sony Michel logged 37 snaps en route to carrying 24 times for 106 yards and two TDs. The Patriots' attack has really picked up the pace over the team's last three games and White's steady involvement in the passing game has led to PPR utility. He'll look to remain on track in Week 7 against a talented Bears defense that took a bit of a step back in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to the Dolphins.
