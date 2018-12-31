Patriots' James White: Hauls in TD pass in Week 17

White carried four times for 30 yards while adding four catches on five targets for 39 yards and a TD in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Jets.

White thus finishes up the 2018 regular season with 94 carries for 425 yards and five TDs on the ground and 87 catches on 123 targets for 751 yards and seven receiving scores. All that adds up to PPR-friendly campaign for the 26-year-old back, who is under contract with the Patriots through the 2020 season. Looking ahead, the change-of-pace ace is line line to remain a key cog in the Patriots' offense when the team returns to action Jan. 13, in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.