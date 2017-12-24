Patriots' James White: Inactive Sunday

White (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, White underwent an MRI over the last week, but the running back's ankle issue isn't expected to keep him out long. White's blitz pickup and pass-catching ability will be needed in the playoffs, so the Patriots appear to be focusing on having him ready for their postseason run. With Rex Burkhead (knee) also out Sunday, Dion Lewis and Mike Gillislee will head the Patriots' Week 16 ground game, with special teams ace Brandon Bolden on hand in a reserve capacity.