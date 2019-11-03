Patriots' James White: Injury considered minor
White, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, is dealing with a toe injury that is described as "very minor," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
While Rapoport isn't reporting that White is a lock to play in Week 9, the description of the injury the running back suffered in Friday's practice seemingly points to him suiting up. That being said, fantasy managers may have to sweat out White's availability, as the Patriots won't release their inactive list until 90 minutes before the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Rex Burkhead (foot) and Brandon Bolden would be the primary beneficiaries of added change-of-pace work if White is limited or held out because of the injury.
