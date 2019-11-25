Patriots' James White: Just two carries Sunday

White logged 21 of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 13-9 win over the Cowboys, en route to carrying twice for five yards and catching one pass (on three targets) In for minus-six yards.

In rainy conditions at Foxborough on Sunday, lead back Sony Michel recorded 20 carries for 85 yards, while QB Tom Brady was limited to 17 completions and 190 passing yards. White thus turned in his second straight low-impact outing, following a previous string of PPR-worthy efforts. He'll no doubt have games going forward where he's more involved in the Patriots' passing attack, but with Rex Burkhead also in the team's change-of-pace mix, White's fantasy utility down the stretch will largely depend on weekly game-scripts and score-dictated game flows.