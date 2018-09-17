Patriots' James White: Leading receiver in Week 2 loss
White rushed four times for 11 yards and caught seven of eight targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 31-20 loss to Jacksonville.
White ended up leading the team targets, catches and receiving yards, as Tom Brady found himself checking the ball down early and often against the vaunted Jacksonville pass rush. Rookie Sony Michel (10 carries, two targets) and Rex Burkhead (six carries) were also involved, but White appears to be New England's receiving back of choice. That role should bear plenty of fruit given the Patriots' past success in passing situations.
