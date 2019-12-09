Patriots' James White: Leads backfield in loss
White carried the ball six times for 33 yards and caught five of seven targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chiefs.
Despite the modest numbers, White was the most consistent member of the Patriots' backfield on the afternoon. Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and Brandon Bolden combined for only 33 rushing yards on 13 carries, although Bolden did find the end zone. White will try to take advantage of another plus matchup Week 15 on the road against the Bengals' porous defense.
