Patriots' James White: Leads team in receiving yards
White carried six times for 26 yards and caught seven of his nine targets for an additional 92 yards during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Vikings.
White saw his rushing usage dry up with Sony Michel getting the majority of the carries, but he did manage a respectable 4.3 yards per tote on average. He offset that with another excellent game catching passes out of the backfield, finishing with team lead in targets, catches and receiving yards. No matter which of New England's skill players have been active or not this season, White been afforded a steady role as the top receiving option out of the backfield. He'll look to follow up this strong showing next Sunday against the Dolphins.
More News
-
Patriots' James White: Runs for 73 yards•
-
Patriots' James White: Bottled up by Titans•
-
Patriots' James White: Scores twice despite missing part of game•
-
Patriots' James White: Rejoins game after halftime•
-
Patriots' James White: Limps off field before halftime•
-
Patriots' James White: Totals 94 yards while scoring in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...