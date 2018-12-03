Patriots' James White: Leads team in receiving yards

White carried six times for 26 yards and caught seven of his nine targets for an additional 92 yards during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Vikings.

White saw his rushing usage dry up with Sony Michel getting the majority of the carries, but he did manage a respectable 4.3 yards per tote on average. He offset that with another excellent game catching passes out of the backfield, finishing with team lead in targets, catches and receiving yards. No matter which of New England's skill players have been active or not this season, White been afforded a steady role as the top receiving option out of the backfield. He'll look to follow up this strong showing next Sunday against the Dolphins.