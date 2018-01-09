Patriots' James White: Limited participant Tuesday

White (ankle) limited in Tuesday's practice.

On the heels of two absences at the end of the regular season and the Patriots' first-round bye, White nonetheless is getting eased into action due to a lingering ankle injury. He joins fellow running back Rex Burkhead as a limited participant in the first practice of the divisional round, steps ahead of Mike Gillislee (knee), who was a DNP. Behind starter Dion Lewis, there should be some room of reps out of the backfield, but it remains to be seen if White or Burkhead will be the beneficiary in what is notoriously a matchup-dependent game script in New England. The preceding assumes White and/or Burkhead emerge from the week of prep ready to play Saturday versus the Titans.