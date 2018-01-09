Patriots' James White: Limited participant Tuesday
White (ankle) limited in Tuesday's practice.
On the heels of two absences at the end of the regular season and the Patriots' first-round bye, White nonetheless is getting eased into action due to a lingering ankle injury. He joins fellow running back Rex Burkhead as a limited participant in the first practice of the divisional round, steps ahead of Mike Gillislee (knee), who was a DNP. Behind starter Dion Lewis, there should be some room of reps out of the backfield, but it remains to be seen if White or Burkhead will be the beneficiary in what is notoriously a matchup-dependent game script in New England. The preceding assumes White and/or Burkhead emerge from the week of prep ready to play Saturday versus the Titans.
More News
-
Patriots' James White: Expected back for divisional round•
-
Patriots' James White: Won't play Sunday•
-
Patriots' James White: Not expected to suit up Week 17•
-
Patriots' James White: Listed as questionable for Week 17•
-
Patriots' James White: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' James White: Inactive Sunday•
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...