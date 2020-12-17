White (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday.
White was one of 13 players listed as limited by New England on Wednesday, but since he's a newcomer to the team's injury report since last week, his status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins is worth monitoring. That said, considering White's current level of volume in the Patriots' Cam Newton-led offense, he's no longer a PPR plug-and-play.
More News
-
Patriots' James White: Three carries in Week 14•
-
Patriots' James White: Unproductive in blowout win•
-
Patriots' James White: Scores both TDs in Week 12 win•
-
Patriots' James White: Gets 11 touches with Burkhead hurt•
-
Patriots' James White: Catches two passes in Week 10•
-
Patriots' James White: Catches four passes Monday•