Patriots' James White: Limps off field before halftime
White limped off the field late in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Packers.
White was replaced by Cordarrelle Patterson, who immediately took four carries for 40 yards and a touchdown on four consecutive snaps. Patterson and Kenjon Barner will split work in the backfield if White doesn't return after halftime.
