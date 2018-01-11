Patriots' James White: Listed as questionable for Saturday's game

White (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff game against the Titans after logging a limited practice Thursday.

We'd expect White, who last suited up on Dec. 17, to return to the Patriots' backfield mix this weekend. If that's the case, he'd be working behind Dion Lewis, though if White's ankle holds up okay, he'd figure to reclaim his role as a trusted pass-catching option (for QB Tom Brady) out of the the team's backfield. Rex Burkhead (knee) and Mike Gillislee (knee) are also listed as questionable for the contest, but at least one of that duo figures to suit up Saturday. In such a committee context, White profiles as a speculative play in postseason PPR formats.