Patriots' James White: Listed as questionable for Week 16
White (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
White, who is one of eight Patriots listed as questionable for the contest, practiced in a limited fashion all week, so we'd be surprised if he sat this one out. In the event that he is available Sunday, White -- whose touches have been sporadic of late -- could see some added looks in the Patriots' Week 16 offense, with versatile backfield mate Rex Burkhead out with a knee injury.
