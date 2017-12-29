Patriots' James White: Listed as questionable for Week 17
White (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
Both Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee will sit out the game with knee injuries and given that the Patriots have not added another running back to the mix, we'd expect White back in the lineup Sunday, working in a change-of-pace/pass-catching role behind Dion Lewis. Assuming it's confirmed that White will suit up for Sunday's 1:00 ET contest, he'll merit a look in PPR formats in Week 17.
More News
-
Patriots' James White: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' James White: Inactive Sunday•
-
Patriots' James White: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Patriots' James White: Listed as questionable for Week 16•
-
Patriots' James White: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' James White: Catches two passes Sunday•
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...