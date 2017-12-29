Patriots' James White: Listed as questionable for Week 17

White (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

Both Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee will sit out the game with knee injuries and given that the Patriots have not added another running back to the mix, we'd expect White back in the lineup Sunday, working in a change-of-pace/pass-catching role behind Dion Lewis. Assuming it's confirmed that White will suit up for Sunday's 1:00 ET contest, he'll merit a look in PPR formats in Week 17.