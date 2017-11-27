Patriots' James White: Logs 18 snaps Sunday

White was on the field for 18 of 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Dolphins.

While Mike Gillislee was a healthy scratch once again Sunday, White was out-snapped by both Rex Burkhead (28) and Dion Lewis (28). In the process, White recorded three carries for 13 yards and caught his only target for two yards. White's previously prominent role in the Patriots' passing game has diminished of late, and giving his limited usage as a rusher, his PPR value has taken a big hit. Future game-plans or in-contest adjustments could lead to White seeing moire targets, but in his current context he profiles as a fantasy dart in Week 13's road tilt against the Bills.