Patriots' James White: Logs 35 snaps Monday
White was on the field for 35 of 61 snaps on offense in Monday night's 27-20 loss to the Dolphins.
White did not log a carry in the game, but he did haul in three of his four targets for 11 yards and a TD. While White topped the Patriots running backs in playing time Monday, Dion Lewis parlayed his 18 snaps into five carries for 17 yards and five catches for 50 yards, while Rex Burkhead logged five carries for eight yards and a TD and caught five passes for 45 yards on 17 snaps. With a committee approach that doesn't favor him in play, White's usage will continue to hinge on game-flow or in-contest adjustments, which makes him a fantasy dart in PPR formats down the stretch.
