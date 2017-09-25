Patriots' James White: Logs five carries in Week 3

White was on the field for 32 of the Patriots' 65 snaps on offense in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Texans, en route to rushing five times for 17 yards and catching his only target for 11 yards.

It was a quiet afternoon on the pass-catching front for White, who reeled in eight receptions for 85 yards in Week 2. Mike Gillislee continues to serve as the Patriots' power back, with White's fantasy utility dependent on his involvement as a pass-catcher out of the team's backfield. He'll look to bounce back in Week 4 against the Panthers, a plausible outcome, given that it's unlikely that White sees just one target as he did Sunday.