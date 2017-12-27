Patriots' James White: Logs limited practice Wednesday
White (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.
White was inactive for this past weekend's game against the Bills, so it's not a lock that he'll suit up for the Patriots' regular-season finale against the Jets on Sunday. He's not the only banged-up member of the New England backfield, either. Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee both sat out practice Wednesday with knee issues, leaving top back Dion Lewis and special-teams ace Brandon Bolden as the team's only running backs who were able to practice fully.
