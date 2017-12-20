Patriots' James White: Logs limited practice Wednesday

White (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

White is a newcomer to the Patriots' injury report, though it remains to be seen if Wednesday's limitations are indicative of him managing a minor injury or the result of a setback that could impact his Week 16 status. Meanwhile, Rex Burkhead (knee) looks poised to miss Sunday's game against the Bills, which would open the door for Mike Gillislee to suit up this weekend. In that scenario, White -- if he's available -- could pick up some extra looks in the passing game, while Gillislee could see some work around the goal line. Dion Lewis figures to head the team's backfield committee, either way.