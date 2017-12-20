Patriots' James White: Logs limited practice Wednesday
White (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.
White is a newcomer to the Patriots' injury report, though it remains to be seen if Wednesday's limitations are indicative of him managing a minor injury or the result of a setback that could impact his Week 16 status. Meanwhile, Rex Burkhead (knee) looks poised to miss Sunday's game against the Bills, which would open the door for Mike Gillislee to suit up this weekend. In that scenario, White -- if he's available -- could pick up some extra looks in the passing game, while Gillislee could see some work around the goal line. Dion Lewis figures to head the team's backfield committee, either way.
More News
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...