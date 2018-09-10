Patriots' James White: Logs TD in Week 1

White logged 36 out of a possible 75 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Texans, en route to rushing five times for 18 yards and hauling in four of his nine targets for 38 yards and a TD.

Fellow running back Rex Burkhead led the way in terms of snaps (with 37) and carries (18 for 64 yards) in the contest, while Jeremy Hill saw action on 12 snaps, but suffered what could be a serious leg injury. With rookie Sony Michel (knee) potentially suiting up in Week 2, White will continue to have competition for touches in the New England offense, but generally speaking his involvement in the team's passing game gives him a decent weekly floor in PPR formats.