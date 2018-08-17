Patriots' James White: Makes a mark Thursday night

White carried four times for 31 yards and caught all six of his targets for 61 yards and a TD in Thursday's 37-20 preseason win over the Eagles.

White approaches the 2018 season healthy and with a clearly-defined role as a change-of-pace/pass-catching ace for the Patriots. In that capacity, White -- who caught 56 of 72 targets for 429 yards and three TDs in 14 games last year -- carries a degree of PPR utility, but it remains to be seen how much dynamic rookie Sony Michel (knee) eats into his target count once he resumes action. Meanwhile, Rex Burkhead (knee), when healthy, is also capable of hauling in passes out of the backfield. White thus profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option, considering how unpredictable the weekly touch allotment in New England's backfield can be.