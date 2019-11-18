Patriots' James White: Minimal impact against Eagles

White carried the ball five times for 20 yards and caught four of seven targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Eagles. He also ran for a two-point conversion.

The two-pointer helped salvage what was otherwise a quiet performance, as White produced his fewest scrimmage yards since Week 2. The running back has seen at least five targets in six of the last seven games, however, and his steady role in the passing game gives him a solid PPR floor heading into next week's tilt against the Cowboys.