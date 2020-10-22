White (non-injury related) remained absent from practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

White's status is thus worth monitoring in advance of this weekend's game against the 49ers. The Patriots' change-of-pace ace made a mark in PPR formats in Week 6 by carrying four times for eight yards and catching eight of his nine targets for 65 yards in this past Sunday's 18-12 loss to Denver.

More News