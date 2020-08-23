White (undisclosed) didn't practice Sunday, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.
As long as White's absence isn't something that lingers, he'll remain on track to handle his usual key change-of-pace/pass-catching role in the team's 2020 offense. Meanwhile, the Patriots' early-down situation is a work in progress, with both Sony Michel (foot) and Lamar Miller (knee) still on the PUP list. Their absences have opened the door for second-year player Damien Harris to potentiality emerge as a key cog in the team's ground game to start the coming season.
