Patriots' James White: Nabs receiving touchdown
White caught three of four targets for 49 yards and a touchdown and added 13 yards on three carries during Sunday's 34-13 win over the Bengals.
White got New England on the board early in the first quarter, taking a quick screen for a 23-yard touchdown as he twisted and turned through Cincinnati's defense. White now has three receiving touchdowns in December after just two total touchdowns in his first 11 games and a general late-November lull in production. The storyline in New England has been that Tom Brady lacks trust in the majority of his potential targets. White and Julian Edelman may be the only exceptions, so it's reasonable to expect Brady to look the veteran back's way often down the stretch. Next up is a Buffalo defense that White nabbed eight passes for 57 yards against in Week 4.
