Patriots' James White: Not expected to play Sunday

White (ankle) is not expected to play Sunday against Buffalo, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

White practiced in a limited fashion all week, so it's a surprise that he won't play. With Rex Burkhead out with a knee injury, Dion Lewis should get the bulk of work with Mike Gillislee (a healthy scratch last weekend) likely active for the first time since Oct. 29.

