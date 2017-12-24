Patriots' James White: Not expected to play Sunday
White (ankle) is not expected to play Sunday against Buffalo, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
White practiced in a limited fashion all week, so it's a surprise that he won't play. With Rex Burkhead out with a knee injury, Dion Lewis should get the bulk of work with Mike Gillislee (a healthy scratch last weekend) likely active for the first time since Oct. 29.
More News
-
Patriots' James White: Listed as questionable for Week 16•
-
Patriots' James White: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' James White: Catches two passes Sunday•
-
Patriots' James White: Logs 35 snaps Monday•
-
Patriots' James White: Logs 28 snaps Sunday•
-
Patriots' James White: Logs 18 snaps Sunday•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.