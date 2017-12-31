Patriots' James White: Not expected to suit up Week 17
White (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, isn't expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
If Schefter's report proves accurate, the Patriots will be without three running backs in Week 17, as Rex Burkhead (knee) and Mike Gillislee (knee) have already been ruled out. Those absences could leave Dion Lewis in store for a three-down workload Sunday, with Brandon Bolden, who typically makes his biggest impact on special teams, acting as the top complement in the backfield. With the Patriots needing a win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC, look for Lewis to take on the overwhelming share of the snaps, assuming the game remains somewhat competitive.
