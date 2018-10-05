Patriots' James White: Paces receivers in Week 5 win

White rushed twice for zero yards but brought in 10 of 14 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 38-24 win over the Colts on Thursday.

White was a complete non-factor in the running game, but at this point, he's an honorary member of the receiver corps anyhow. The fifth-year veteran paced the team in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night, and he now has at least seven catches in three of five games this season, along with four receiving touchdowns overall. White should continue to serve in a similar role on most weeks, even factoring in the return of Julian Edelman from suspension. He'll look to further solidify his already extensive PPR appeal in a potential shootout against the Chiefs in Week 6.