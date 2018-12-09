Patriots' James White: Pedestrian output in loss

White rushed four times for 13 yards and brought in two of four targets for 15 yards in the Patriots' 34-33 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

White was atypically quiet in the heartbreaking loss, accounting for one of his paltrier yardage totals of the season. The veteran fifth-year veteran now has 15 yards or fewer through the air, which is typically his calling card, in two of the last three games. White's production figures to continue fluctuating a fair amount from week to week, with his passing game work still his surest path to fantasy success by far. He'll look to up his numbers in a Week 15 conference showdown against the Steelers.