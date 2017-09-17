Patriots' James White: Perfect in New Orleans
White caught all eight of his targets for 85 yards and contributed 11 yards on two carries in Sunday's 36-20 win over the Saints.
With receivers Julian Edelman, Malcolm Mitchell, and Danny Amendola all out and a lot of questions after Week 1's loss, the Patriots decided to return to what worked for them in Super Bowl LI, namely getting White involved in the passing game. The Patriots' offense, built on quick option routes is well suited for such an attack as Kevin Faulk, Shane Vereen, and White himself have shown in the past. With Amendola the only one of the trio due back soon and recent acquisition Phillip Dorsett working his way into the fold, look for the Patriots to keep with that formula, especially if tight end Rob Gronkowski misses any time.
