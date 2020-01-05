Patriots' James White: Produces as pass catcher

White carried the ball once for 14 yards in the team's Wild-Card Round loss to the Titans. He added five receptions for 62 yards.

White led the Patriots in both receptions and yards, providing a spark for the offense that was otherwise lacking. Notably, White accounted for three of the team's six longest plays, highlighted by a 29-yard screen pass on the first possession of the game. White once again proved to be a weapon as a pass-catcher throughout the campaign, totaling 645 yards and five scores through the air. Though less productive on the ground, he's carved out a clear niche in the Patriots' offense, though that could come to an end as he is set to hit the open market this offseason.