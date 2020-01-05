Patriots' James White: Produces as pass catcher
White carried the ball once for 14 yards in the team's Wild-Card Round loss to the Titans. He added five receptions for 62 yards.
White led the Patriots in both receptions and yards, providing a spark for the offense that was otherwise lacking. Notably, White accounted for three of the team's six longest plays, highlighted by a 29-yard screen pass on the first possession of the game. White once again proved to be a weapon as a pass-catcher throughout the campaign, totaling 645 yards and five scores through the air. Though less productive on the ground, he's carved out a clear niche in the Patriots' offense, though that could come to an end as he is set to hit the open market this offseason.
More News
-
Patriots' James White: Receiving TD in Week 17 loss•
-
Patriots' James White: Catches four passes Saturday•
-
Patriots' James White: Nabs receiving touchdown•
-
Patriots' James White: Leads backfield in loss•
-
Patriots' James White: Puts up monster line in defeat•
-
Patriots' James White: Just two carries Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.