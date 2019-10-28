Patriots' James White: Productive through air in win

White caught four of five targets for 75 yards and carried the ball twice for four yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Browns.

There was very little overlap between White and Sony Michel's assignments in this one -- the latter finished with 21 carries and zero catches -- and Rex Burkhead was an afterthought with four total touches. White's 79 scrimmage yards led the team, but his inability to find the end zone has put a damper on his fantasy value, and the veteran RB hasn't scored since catching a TD pass in Week 2 -- a remarkable regression from the 12 touchdowns he tallied in 2018.