Patriots' James White: Puts up monster line in defeat
White rushed 14 times for 79 yards and caught eight passes (11 targets) for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Texans.
New England's offense was stagnant for nearly three quarters, but White caught fire in the fourth and finished with a monstrous fantasy performance. The receiving specialist did most of his damage in the passing game, but it is worth noting that he also finished with more carries than early-down back, Sony Michel, for just the second time this season. Game flow likely dictated this unusual carry split, but White could be in store for a similar workload next Sunday against the Chiefs in the event the Patriots are playing from behind early similar to this week's contest.
