White (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's road game against the Dolphins after being limited at practice this week.

White is one of 14 New England players listed as questionable for the contest, though the status of some of that group could be known some time Saturday if the team announces which ones aren't making the trip to Miami. Given White's current level of usage in the team's Cam Newton-led offense, the change-of-pace back's once-stable PPR floor can' be relied upon these days.