Patriots' James White: Quiet besides late TD
White rushed three times for 10 yards and caught three of four targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 43-0 win over the Dolphins.
It looked like White was about to throw in a dud, but a 10-yard receiving touchdown with 2:10 remaining in the fourth quarter salvaged his day. He ceded the majority of backfield work to Sony Michel (85 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries), and volume could be an issue moving forward with new addition Antonio Brown soaking up a large share of targets in the passing game -- he had a team-high eight targets in this one -- and Michel carrying the load on the ground.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...