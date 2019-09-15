Patriots' James White: Quiet besides late TD

White rushed three times for 10 yards and caught three of four targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 43-0 win over the Dolphins.

It looked like White was about to throw in a dud, but a 10-yard receiving touchdown with 2:10 remaining in the fourth quarter salvaged his day. He ceded the majority of backfield work to Sony Michel (85 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries), and volume could be an issue moving forward with new addition Antonio Brown soaking up a large share of targets in the passing game -- he had a team-high eight targets in this one -- and Michel carrying the load on the ground.