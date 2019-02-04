Patriots' James White: Quiet effort in Super Bowl

White carried twice for four yards and caught one of his four targets for five yards in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

The game flow that ran through the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history did not favor an abundance of touches for White, who caught a staggering 15 passes against the Chargers in the divisional round of the playoffs. Looking ahead, the 27-year-old is slated to remain a key cog in the Patriots offense, with the 2014 fourth-rounder under contract with New England through the 2020 campaign. White is thus set to reprise his change-of-pace role with the team in 2019, an assignment that yielded 94 carries for 425 yards and five TDs on the ground and a PPR-friendly 87 catches on 123 targets for 751 yards and seven receiving scores in 16 games this past season.