White caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 33-6 loss to the 49ers.

White, who didn't log a carry in the contest, was only on the field for 10 snaps Sunday after missing practice both Wednesday and Thursday for non-injury reasons. The Patriots offense was out of sync for most of the contest and White, who had logged 15 catches over his previous two games, was surprisingly a non-factor. He'll look to bounce back in Week 8 against the Bills, but New England's offense looked so sluggish against the 49ers that it can't be assumed a strong bounce-back is in order for the change-of-pace ace.