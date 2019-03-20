Patriots' James White: Receives $250k bonus

White will receive a $250,000 bonus to make up for a contract incentive he narrowly missed in 2018, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Coming off the best campaign of his career, White looks like a major bargain for the Patriots heading into the second season of a three-year, $12 million contract. The team will give him the bonus as a show of goodwill, perhaps hoping to ease the negotiation process if there's discussion of an extension next offseason. Backfield mate Sony Michel may be ready for more receiving work in his second pro season, but there's little question White will continue to serve as the top running back for clear passing situations.