Patriots' James White: Receiving TD in Week 17 loss
White rushed twice for four yards and secured all three targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 27-24 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
White played a typically minor role in the running game, but he salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with his fifth receiving score of the season in the fourth quarter. The versatile back will look finished the regular season with multiple catches in all but one of his 15 games and will look to play his usual complementary role in next weekend's wild-card matchup against the Texans.
More News
-
Patriots' James White: Catches four passes Saturday•
-
Patriots' James White: Nabs receiving touchdown•
-
Patriots' James White: Leads backfield in loss•
-
Patriots' James White: Puts up monster line in defeat•
-
Patriots' James White: Just two carries Sunday•
-
Patriots' James White: Minimal impact against Eagles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...