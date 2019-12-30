Patriots' James White: Receiving TD in Week 17 loss

White rushed twice for four yards and secured all three targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 27-24 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

White played a typically minor role in the running game, but he salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with his fifth receiving score of the season in the fourth quarter. The versatile back will look finished the regular season with multiple catches in all but one of his 15 games and will look to play his usual complementary role in next weekend's wild-card matchup against the Texans.