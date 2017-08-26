Patriots' James White: Records 25 rushing yards Friday

White logged 12 snaps en route to rushing four times for 25 yards and catching his only target for eight yards in Friday's preseason game against the Lions.

In advance of the Patriots' preseason finale, which White may see little to no action in, the Super Bowl LI hero remains a key cog in the team's deep and versatile backfield. While White and Dion Lewis profile as pass-catching aces, Mike Gillislee has a chance to carve out a majority of the team's short-yardage duties, which were dominated last year by LeGarrette Blount. Meanwhile, newcomer Rex Burkhead can do a little bit of everything. Ultimately, New England's game-plan-specific workload distribution figures to lead to a degree of volatile fantasy production from any component of the backfield, but even in that crowded environment White retains a level of utility in PPR formats. If productive wideout Julian Edleman is forced to miss extended time with a knee injury, it's not hard to imagine some extra targets being free up for the team's running backs.