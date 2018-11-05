Patriots' James White: Rejoins game after halftime

White (leg/knee) returned to Sunday's game against Green Bay in the third quarter.

White limped off the field late in the second quarter, entering halftime with three catches for 26 yards and six carries for 27 yards and a touchdown. His brief absence led to a productive spurt for Cordarelle Patterson, who carried the ball on four consecutive snaps for 40 yards and a touchdown.

