White (not injury-related) was back at practice Friday, Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald reports.
White returned to the practice field Friday after two consecutive absences. He's therefore on track to continue to handle his usual change-of-pace role Sunday against the 49ers. White's only averaging four carries through three games to date, but he's maintained PPR relevance by hauling in 18 of his 20 targets for 133 yards in that span.
