Patriots' James White: Runs for 73 yards
White logged nine carries for a season-high 73 yards and caught one pass (on five targets) for five yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Jets.
White -- who headed into Week 12 action averaging 6.6 catches for 56.2 receiving yards through 10 contests -- was uncharacteristically lightly involved in the Patriots' passing attack Sunday, but that was driven by the flow of the game. Looking ahead to next weekend's tilt against the Vikings, we'd expect White -- who was on the field for 37 of 70 snaps on offense versus the Jets -- to haul in a few more passes, but he may lose some touches/snaps in general due to the projected return of Rex Burkhead (concussion) for IR.
