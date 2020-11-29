White rushed five times for 18 yards and two touchdowns while catching his lone target for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals.

White took a 4th-and-2 pitch to the house from seven yards out for New England's first points, then found the end zone again from one yard out to help the Patriots take a 17-10 third-quarter lead. His nose for the end zone made up for a surprising lack of involvement in the passing game, but White was the only running back to see a target from quarterback Cam Newton. With Rex Burkhead (knee) on IR, White should remain involved on passing situations while mixing in near the goal line in Week 13 against the Chargers and beyond.