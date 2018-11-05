Patriots' James White: Scores twice despite missing part of game
White (leg/knee) ran the ball 12 times for 31 yards and two touchdowns, adding 72 receiving yards on six catches (seven targets) in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Packers.
White suffered a lower-body injury late in the second quarter, but the extra rest during halftime allowed the dual-threat back to return to action and score his second touchdown of the day. Cordarrelle Patterson filled Sony Michel's (knee) between-the-tackles role (11 carries for 61 yards and a score), so White's role appears to be set in stone -- for better or worse -- regardless of who else teams up with him in the backfield. The 26-year-old's value remains high in PPR formats, with anything he does on the ground serving as icing on the cake.
More News
-
Patriots' James White: Rejoins game after halftime•
-
Patriots' James White: Limps off field before halftime•
-
Patriots' James White: Totals 94 yards while scoring in win•
-
Patriots' James White: Added carries available with Michel injured•
-
Patriots' James White: Two short touchdown catches in Week 7•
-
Patriots' James White: Hauls in five catches Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...