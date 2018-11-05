Patriots' James White: Scores twice despite missing part of game

White (leg/knee) ran the ball 12 times for 31 yards and two touchdowns, adding 72 receiving yards on six catches (seven targets) in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Packers.

White suffered a lower-body injury late in the second quarter, but the extra rest during halftime allowed the dual-threat back to return to action and score his second touchdown of the day. Cordarrelle Patterson filled Sony Michel's (knee) between-the-tackles role (11 carries for 61 yards and a score), so White's role appears to be set in stone -- for better or worse -- regardless of who else teams up with him in the backfield. The 26-year-old's value remains high in PPR formats, with anything he does on the ground serving as icing on the cake.